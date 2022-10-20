Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.40 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 65.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after buying an additional 1,790,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 42.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after buying an additional 316,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 338.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 259,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after buying an additional 199,901 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Bruker Stock Down 2.6 %

Bruker stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.