Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.41 Million in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 169,542 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 94.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,564 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $6,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.