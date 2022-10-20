Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.62 Million in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JACK. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $105.98.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.93.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.