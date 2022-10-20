Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.64 Million in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 795,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 398,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

