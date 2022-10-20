Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,146 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

