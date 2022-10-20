Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,773 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 265,165 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Splunk by 2,545.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 74.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Splunk by 56.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.