Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 233,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPY. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth about $786,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 41.2% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.91 million, a PE ratio of 185.20 and a beta of 2.49.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

