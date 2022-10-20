Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,081 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of WGO opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

