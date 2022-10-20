Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.