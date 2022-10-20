Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 53,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.