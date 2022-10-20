Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE MOV opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

