Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 4.9 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.