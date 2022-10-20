Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $87.79 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.78. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

