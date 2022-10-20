Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 33,686 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Communities from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.79. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.69%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

