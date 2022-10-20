Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.