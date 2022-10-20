Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 152.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 429.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $4,115,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

