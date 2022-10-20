Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 760,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after buying an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $267,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

THRM opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

