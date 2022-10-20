Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246,800 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

