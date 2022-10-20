Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 126,309 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Autoliv by 34.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Autoliv by 59.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Autoliv by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 685,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Autoliv stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

