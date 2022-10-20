Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 16,982 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AerCap by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

