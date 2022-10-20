Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 20,310 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $125,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 45,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.7% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

