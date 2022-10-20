Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 22,524 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after buying an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after buying an additional 612,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.07 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

