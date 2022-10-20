Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,508 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 19.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $2,203,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 21.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $283.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

