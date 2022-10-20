Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 416,455 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 472,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,455 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

