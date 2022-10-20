Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 485 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MYR Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MYR Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in MYR Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,678 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.35. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

