Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 77,335 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,335 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

