Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 264.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $131,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materion during the first quarter worth $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Materion by 51.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 10.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Materion Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Materion from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King started coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.36. Materion Co. has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $97.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

