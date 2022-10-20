Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,977.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,162.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,243.98. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $82.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,900.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,582.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

