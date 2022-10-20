AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.80

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 268903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $509.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 89,208 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

