B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 55.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,679 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,228,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

