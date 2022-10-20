B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,679 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 510,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 167,197 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 853,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,511,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

