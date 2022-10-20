B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 306,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,798,287 shares.The stock last traded at $2.99 and had previously closed at $2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.