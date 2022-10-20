Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 157,215 shares.The stock last traded at $18.27 and had previously closed at $18.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.40. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 49.07%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 70.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.