Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $32.16 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.4% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.