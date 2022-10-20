Benjamin T. Dake Sells 4,185 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,185 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $84,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 110 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,205.50.

On Monday, October 10th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,954 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $83,673.06.

On Friday, October 7th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $168,425.20.

On Monday, September 12th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $130,321.60.

On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $169,845.98.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66.

AVTE stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $320,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

