Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.78 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

