Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 1,014 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

