bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,827 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 72.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 573,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $4,559,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 656,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 820,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 425,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLUE opened at $6.07 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $468.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.01.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,447 shares of company stock valued at $206,913 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

