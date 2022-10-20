Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 138.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

