Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 166,434 Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 166,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,905,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,221.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 50,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85.

ASTC stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.67. Astrotech Co. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 958.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Astrotech worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

