Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.62.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

