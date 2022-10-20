Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,068.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

