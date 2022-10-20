Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Up 5.4% in September

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 932,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.8 %

Brinker International stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $47.16.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 238,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brinker International by 63.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Brinker International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

