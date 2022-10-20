Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,929 shares.The stock last traded at $113.24 and had previously closed at $111.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $117.24.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.