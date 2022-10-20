Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,364.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 42,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,217.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 247,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 234,960 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.