Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Capri were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 541,363 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,887,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 85.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after acquiring an additional 364,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

