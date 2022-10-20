Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 636.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. Citigroup cut their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caribou Biosciences

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.