Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) were up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.95. 347,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,362,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
