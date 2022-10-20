Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) were up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.95. 347,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,362,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

