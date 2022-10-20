Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 9.4%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 41,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,480,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 874 ($10.56) to GBX 824 ($9.96) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,336,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 294,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 53.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 283,051 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $5,092,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 119.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 188,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.