Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 636,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.65. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.67%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.